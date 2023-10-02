Bethenny Frankel Says Bravo Blocks Reality Stars From Her Podcast

Bethenny Frankel, formerly of The Real Housewives of New York City, has recently had a couple of ex-Bravolebrities on her Just B podcast, notably NeNe Leakes and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. NeNe and Rachel now have being disgruntled Bravo outsiders in common with Bethenny. So, sitting down with B while she yells her opinions over/at them makes a lot of sense.

Bethenny has apparently been trying her damnedest to get some current Bravo stars on her podcast. Considering she’s been on a full-out crusade to get reality stars to go on strike, it would seem odd for any cast members who aren’t on-the-outs with the network or Andy Cohen to take a chance on being associated with her. However, she recently said that she did have a couple of Bravo stars who were eager to share their experiences. This, despite her maybe not paying her guests. She claims Bravo blocked them from going through with it.

Bethenny says Bravo has been stopping current cast members from talking to her

In part two of Bethenny’s chat with NeNe that dropped on Friday, Bethenny said a couple of current Bravolebs wanted to come on her pod to spill some Bravo beans. That hasn’t happened though, because she thinks they’ve been blocked from talking to her.

“Three Bravo talent that have been violated and have a story to tell have reached out to me wanting to talk, and they’ve been blocked,” said Bethenny.

Bethenny might have receipts

The Messenger talked to a source who said Bethenny’s claim that Bravo is keeping people quiet is false. Though, a different source said Bethenny isn’t lying and is ready to whip out the receipts if necessary.

“The talent told [podcast producer/distributor] iHeart [Media] directly, and that [Bethenny] has receipts, and she stands by her facts. And one thing everyone knows, you may not like her, but she’s not a liar.”

If nothing else, Bethenny is creative in her communication style. So, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if she gets those mystery Bravo stars to talk another way. Keep those eyes and ears peeled for a bizarre Bethenny hotel room seafood boil sit-down or frantic make-up tutorial – starring some special guests!

