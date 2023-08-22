Bethenny Frankel Says She Will ‘Never’ Reveal if She Paid Rachel Leviss for Podcast Interview

At this point, we, the Bravo fandom as a whole, just want Bethenny Frankel to log off. Bethenny is forever putting the spotlight on herself and it’s reaching new levels of ridiculous. Her recent interview with Rachel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules felt like a tipping point. Bethenny is a walking contradiction who loves to bark. Her favorite subjects are ones that have absolutely nothing to do with her.

Bethenny’s interview with Rachel was a lot to unpack. Truthfully, I didn’t have the stomach to listen to all three parts. I thank my colleagues for their transcriptions to give me a well-rounded idea. Sorry not sorry — it doesn’t feel right to give Bethenny the attention, good or bad, that she so desperately desires. B is being called out for her flip-flopping ways, and she’s continuing to double down on her convoluted stance.

Fans have been calling out Bethenny for shaming NBCUniversal/Bravo for its treatment of reality TV stars. To translate the SkinnyGirl language — Bethenny wants to be paid residuals for Real Housewives of New York. Fair, and I think she should get a cut. The problem is that Bethenny is such a hypocrite in her approach. Her interview with Rachel was a prime example.

Bethenny Frankel is talking in circles

Bethenny Frankel had Rachel on her podcast, which was apparently three parts of mostly ads, to condemn Bravo for its treatment of stars. Fans were quick to question whether B cut Rachel an ad revenue check for participating in the “historic” interview. Bethenny, of course, continued to spew nonsense in defense of her self-interest.

A fan via Instagram wrote a perfect set of questions to Bethenny about the issue at hand. “Was [Rachel] paid, did you acknowledge the abusive things you’ve said to people (well documented, we can start with Luann [de Lesseps]) and what’s the end game here?” I could not have said it better myself.

Bethenny, who clearly has the time, responded in a way that only causes more confusion. “Yup I’ve acknowledged many times and I don’t blame the cast. It’s their job. What and if she was paid is something you don’t and will never know just like what happens on reality tv you will never know either,” she wrote. What’s with the cryptic-ness?

The denial only seems to point in favor of the fact that Rachel didn’t get a dime from Bethenny Frankel Inc. If she did, it was likely after fans started calling her out. Bethenny has truly sunk her own ship from her RHONY heyday. The irony is if she could focus on being the expert businesswoman that she claims, B could profit from her peak stardom. Instead, she opts for trying to take everyone down with her.

