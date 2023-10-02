Brynn Whitfield Reveals Highs and Lows of Debut RHONY Season

Real Housewives of New York star Brynn Whitfield is not even a housewife. She’s a single gal who flirts as easily as she breathes. Her catchy tagline on the show reflects her fun and playful nature. “I love to laugh, but make me mad, and I’ll date your dad,” the marketing consultant quips in the opening credits.

While reflecting on the highs and lows of her first season on RHONY, Brynn pointed out her tagline as being one of the highs. “Just yesterday, walking through SoHo … someone was, like, dining al fresco, and they just yell, ‘I’ll date your dad!’” she laughed. “I was, like, ‘Yeah!’ So that’s been fun.”

She’s hopeful the playful message rubs off on the show’s fans. “I hope everyone in America is like dating people’s dads,” she joked. “And grandpas.”

Not so fond of social media critics

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Though few and far between, Brynn pointed out some nasty social media comments as being her “low” of the season.

“One of the other best things is, like, the Bravo fans,” the Indiana native acknowledged. “There’s like two that are really nasty, but the other 10 million are amazing and gorgeous.”

Brynn got off to a rough start early in the season after flirting with Erin Lichy’s husband Abe – at their tenth anniversary party, no less! She joked that she’d be waiting in the wings when he got tired of Erin. “Once you’re ready to get a divorce,” she told him, “I’m single.”

“I’m patient, Abe,” she added, just prior to Abe and Erin’s vow renewal. “[But] whatever you do, don’t mess up [your vows] and say, ‘I take you, Brynn.’”

Understandably, Erin didn’t find her friend’s cheeky comments at all amusing, even though Brynn insisted it was just a joke. And Abe was laughing the whole time.

Social influencer Sai De Silva has also dropped hints that something will happen before the season is over that will shatter her relationship with Brynn. In addition, Erin mentioned to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that Brynn landed in hot water after causing drama at the upcoming reunion special.

Real Housewives of New York airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

