Jenna Lyons Hit With Backlash After Wearing Jeans to RHONY Reunion

Last week, The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 reunion looks were revealed to the world. The looks were met with a lot of criticism, in particular, because of how distinct they were from each other. There wasn’t much of a theme to be had.

Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield faced plenty of lighthearted roasts. One commenter on Instagram said Brynn looked like she was “ready to open Christmas presents in the 90’s.” Others compared her look to a court justice. Another user said Erin looked like she was “running for student class president.”

But one look was met with more serious divisiveness — Jenna Lyons’. Jenna’s choice to wear jeans to the reunion rubbed many fans the wrong way. The informality of it was what bothered people the most, and they were vocal about it.

Are Jenna’s jeans disrespectful?

I don’t want to ever see anyone on this platform (myself included) write anything bad about Gizelle’s outfits or any of the ladies of Potomac. Jenna Lyons’ reunion look is horrible. No one says she should wear a gown. Any other pair of pants would’ve been better. #RHONY — Chatterbox Keirn (@ChatterboxKeirn) September 29, 2023

Jenna’s reunion look was immediately met with obstinance. One Twitter user wrote, “Jenna Lyons’ reunion look is horrible. No one says she should wear a gown. Any other pair of pants would’ve been better.” In their replies, they went on to explain how Jenna probably meant to stir up controversy.

Another user replied to the tweet writing, “I like her but I am annoyed by her decision to wear jeans. It’s low-key disrespectful.” The original poster also wrote that Jenna’s choice outlines the hypocrisy among Bravo fans. Other Housewives would’ve been dragged endlessly on Twitter, but since fans love Jenna, she’s doing just fine.

Of course, since people love Jenna so much, many fans jumped to her defense. Another tweet read, “Jenna Lyons is fashion. She was a trailblazer in fashion. This isn’t a “traditional housewives reunion” look but trailblazers don’t follow the rules. THEY MAKE THEM!” One reply wrote that Jenna would be “weird and inauthentic” wearing a traditional gown.

