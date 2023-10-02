Jessel Taank Admits She Has a ‘Polarizing’ Personality

It ain’t easy being a housewife. Especially when you’re a new one. Which applies to all members of the Real Housewives of New York reboot. The latest installment of the legendary franchise offloaded their longtime cast and in their place, added a whole lot of freshness.

That fresh take includes mother of two and supposed “villain,” Jessel Taank. But don’t expect Jessel to take that title lying down. She recently spoke with Yahoo Canada and was unapologetic about the label given to her by fans.

Overrated or opinionated?

Said Jessel, “I think when you first see me or meet me, in real life, and in general, I’m a very outspoken, very opinionated person.” She elaborated, “I’m a woman that’s running a household, running my own businesses, running my husband’s wardrobe, my kids, there is definitely a controlling factor in my personality that may come across as being bossy and a little bit villainous, I guess.”

If that’s what makes a villain, you can sign me up, honey. There’s nothing wrong with being the captain of your ship. That said, Jessel fully understands that she can be “quite polarizing.” Especially given the ongoing feud between her and castmate, Erin Lichy.

The Housewives newbie lamented, “Because I do have a very dry sense of humor, I think fundamentally Erin and I are quite different. I’m a little bit more playful and I don’t take things to heart, and she’s a little bit more sensitive.”

Honesty is the best policy

As for her interactions with house-husband fan favorite, Pavit Randhawa, Jessel knows their unabashed honesty resonates with fans. “I don’t think we try to sugarcoat anything, and I think that’s what people really are gravitating towards is the fact that … I literally am who I am on camera, off camera with him, and he’s the same way,” she stated.

One thing Jessel has been praised for is her willingness to share something that so many women struggle with: infertility. When Jessel finally admitted to her conventional mother that she had her twins via IVF, it was hard not to get emotional.

Said Jessel, “I really think it’s important to normalize those types of conversations, especially coming from an Indian background where those types of struggles are generally considered taboo and have a very strong stigma attached to it.” She added that the process can be “very isolating.”

But sharing her hardships wasn’t in vain. “It was very liberating,” Jessel admitted. The PR whiz then concluded, “It’s really important that we do talk about it, whether it be in private, or on national TV.”

Real Housewives of New York City continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

