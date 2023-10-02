Mia Thornton Speaks Out Following Separation From Husband Gordon

It sounds like it was a Hot Girl Summer while filming the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Potomac. As seen in the Season 8 trailer, vaginal rejuvenation enthusiast Mia Thornton was consulting a divorce attorney to discuss her troubled marriage with Gordon Thornton.

Privacy be damned

Despite initially asking for privacy regarding their separation, Mia is now ready to share her thoughts on the matter. She told People, “Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs.” Mia then added, “At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay.”

The third season housewife continued, “We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out.”

Controversy amongst the cast

The couple, who has been married for 11 years, faced controversy on the show over their, erm, lifestyle choices. Not to mention Gordon’s tongue wagging at castmate Karen Huger. While Mia seemed less than concerned, The Grande Dame wasn’t impressed. Neither were the other women. Or viewers, including moi.

Is anyone really shocked to hear the news of a separation? The answer is likely no. But Mia is working hard to maintain some positivity in the wake of her split. The May-December romance wifey gave props to Gordon on her Instagram back in June. She wrote, “I admire the way you love, nurture, and empower our babies to be the best versions of themselves.”

Mia and Gordon have two kids and a chiropractic clinic franchise that they share with one another. Regardless, it sounds like it’s time for Mia to get cracking on moving on with her life.

Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo on November 5, at 8/7c.

