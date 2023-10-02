Gordon and Mia Thornton Have Been Separated ‘For Months’

There’s big trouble in Little Potomac. Just days after Bravo released the trailer for Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the streets started talking about the status of Mia Thornton and Gordon Thornton’s marriage.

TV Deets first reported the news. Now, Mia has confirmed that the two have separated, and apparently, it’s been going on for months.

A marriage on pause

In the trailer for RHOP Season 8, there were breadcrumbs that hinted at issues within Mia’s marriage. In one scene, she mentioned consulting a divorce lawyer. During another awkward moment, she suggested the only reason she married Gordon was his money. Within hours of that trailer dropping, the rumors started surfacing that there were serious issues in their marriage. Reports of trouble in Mia’s marriage were first reported during a recent episode of the TV Deets podcast.

“Mia Thornton and her husband Gordon have been separated for months,” TV Deets teased. “This is not a new separation, they have been separated for months and are, in essence, living separate lives.”

Of course, there have been money issues in the Thornton’s world recently, so perhaps that’s the reason for the separation. Last year, Mia shared that Gordon’s brothers held a hostile takeover of their chiropractic empire, and revoked access to their money. So, if she just married him for the money, perhaps that’s a clue to what’s going on here.

Mia asks for privacy

People got an exclusive statement from Mia about the status of her marriage, and she confirmed that she and Gordon had separated after 11 years of marriage.

“Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs,” Mia said. “At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay.”

Mia went on to ask for “privacy” during this time, which is rich coming from a reality TV star getting ready to hit her third season as a Real Housewife.

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Bravo on November 5th at 8/7c.

