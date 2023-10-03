Erin Lichy Didn’t Expect Jenna Lyons To Be the ‘Star of the Show’ on RHONY

Is Jenna Lyons really the star of the Real Housewives of New York City reboot? On paper, yes, but at least one of her co-stars didn’t see the vision.

Jenna was the only newbie coming into Season 14 of RHONY with some name recognition thanks to her prolific career at J.Crew. Of course, there’s a self-proclaimed influencer in the mix, but let’s be real — Jenna is the only one anyone had actually heard of.

Despite already having some star power, when they were filming, Erin Lichy wasn’t convinced that Jenna had what it takes. She made the confession during a recent episode of the Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Jenna who?

The Season 14 phone snatcher explained that when they first got together to film, she wasn’t getting “star of the show” vibes from Jenna.

Erin said, “When you’re with her in person, she’s very quiet, and kind of timid and sweet.”

Obviously, quiet, timid, and sweet are not three words we’d use to describe an excellent Real Housewife. Still, Jenna has managed to become one of the fan favorites in her debut season. Erin explained her theory on why fans have been gravitating towards Jenna despite her toned-down approach to the show.

“But I think what it is that people are enamored by is the fact that she’s so unlikely. Do you know what I mean? So it’s like such a shock to see her in this situation,” Erin explained. “It’s just so new. People are so excited about it. And it’s great to see a gay woman on these types of shows.”

Jenna has certainly made RHONY history with Season 14 and gained a lot of new fans in the process. Although all eyes are on her right now, some fans are concerned that she might be a one-and-done Housewife. She might be an unlikely Housewife, but does she have what it takes to be a longstanding Housewife?

The Real Housewives of New York City continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

