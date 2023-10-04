Garcelle Beauvais Says Kyle Richards Navigates Marital Issues on New RHOBH

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills promises to be a good one. There are always standard conflicts and drama between the ladies. But to top it off, longtime loves Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced their marital difficulties between filming.

This means that viewers will be looking for any hints of conflict in Kyle’s household. Though no one is celebrating the potential demise of the marriage, it’s a source of entertainment now to look back and try to connect the dots. They certainly tried to maintain an image of a perfect union.

Garcelle Beauvais promised viewers that conflict will arise during the new season, and Kyle will be dealing with marital issues on camera.

Klye has “a knack for navigating”

“Anything on a reality show is that much more heightened. My divorce being on camera [and] out to the world was not easy,” Garcelle exclusively told The Messenger.

The news publication caught up with the RHOBH favorite at a W.K. Kellogg Foundation charity event. Garcelle has joined forces with Pockets of Hope, an organization that works for the betterment of communities in Haiti.

“For Kyle, she’s been on this show for a long time. She knows how to navigate it. Of course, I feel for her, absolutely. Who wants to go through that and also be in the public eye? But I think she’s got a knack for navigating,” Garcelle added.

News of trouble in paradise hit in July. However, a source insisted that Kyle and Mauricio have “no plans to divorce and are rebuilding their marriage.”

“They are very much in the rebuilding stage right now,” the source revealed of their current situation.

Earlier this week, Kyle was spotted hiking with friends. The group rallied around the reality TV star and appeared to comfort her. Mauricio has kept busy training for Dancing with the Stars.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday October 25 at 8/7c on Bravo.

