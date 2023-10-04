Gina Kirschenheiter Responds to ‘Unkind’ Andy Cohen After Shady WWHL Segment

As part of Bethenny Frankel’s reality reckoning, she’s gone after Andy Cohen. Bethenny accused Andy of pitting Bravo stars against each other, as she says all reality TV producers do. In particular, she called Andy’s questions on Watch What Happens Live mean and degrading. So, now would be a terrible time to get called out on something like that by one of Andy’s employees. Lo and behold, Gina Kirschenheiter did not back down when she was shaded on WWHL.

Gina’s Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Heather Dubrow, recently appeared on the talk show. There, she was faced with a provocative question.

In a segment called Shady Whale, the whale asked, “Which of your fellow Housewives do you think would get the least amount of money if they sold their home?” Andy just smiled while Heather looked dismayed. Heather thought but said, “I’m not doing that, that’s so mean!” Andy then opined, “It’s probably Gina … she has a casita.”

Gina defends: She’s not “dragging behind”

Gina posted an Instagram reel that featured the WWHL clip with the text on screen: “Stay tuned for an education.” After the clip played, Gina appeared on camera wrapped up in a blanket and waved her finger at the camera. “Okay Andy,” she said, “Here’s what I have to say about that.”

She went on, “There are six cast members in this franchise and four of them are homeowners. Not six. I am one of them. In addition, I am the only cast member to own my home by myself without a husband. And I am 10-20 years younger than all my other castmates. So, maybe we don’t paint this picture like I’m dragging behind the herd. Because I’m not.”

With a playful smile, she finished her remarks by saying, “That was unkind, Mr. Cohen.” Then she wagged her finger one more time and signed off with a “Mm.” Commenters voiced full support of Gina, with even Jennifer Pedranti jumping in the comments to say, “What I wouldn’t give to OWN my home … That is something to be SO proud of!”

Other commenters name-dropped Bethenny, saying, “This is the stuff [she] is talking about.” Although, this is an even milder example than some of Bethenny’s. Other commenters noted how polite Gina was in her response — pure facts with no shade. Another user said, “I’m starting to see Andy in a new light. He is messier than all the Housewives!” Not a great look for Andy.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

