Here’s How Jack Osbourne Made Tom Sandoval Wince on Special Forces

Tom Sandoval claimed he wanted to get punished when he joined Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. However, that may have been an exaggeration, considering Tom is pretty sensitive. It didn’t take much for Jack Osbourne to set him off.

The Vanderpump Rules star has been paying the price of his actions for the last few months. While he initially profited a great deal from Scandoval (and still profits in some ways), he’s been taking a heavy emotional toll in recent months. Many have suggested he seek therapy, but instead, he sought it in the form of the world’s toughest test.

At the very least, Special Forces appears to have been a humbling experience for Tom. After being unrecognizable to Billy Billingham, the host mocked his hair and told him, “Welcome to f*cking reality.” Turns out, Billy wasn’t the only one to make Tom uncomfortable on day one.

Tom winces at Jack Osbourne’s outburst

In an interview posted to AP Entertainment’s TikTok, Jack spoke about his experience with Tom. He explained, “It was like within three minutes of us being in a bus … They wouldn’t let us talk to each other. And he had a scarf up, like, over his nose. And so he sits in front of me, and then the cameras turn on.”

He continued, “Like, ‘All right, go.’ And we were like, ‘All right, I guess we’ll just introduce each other.’ And everyone went around and he pulled his scarf down. He was like, ‘Oh, I’m Tom Sandoval.’ And I literally just blurted out, ‘Oh, we’ve got a Scandoval on our hands!’” Jack laughed.

He followed up by saying, “I did feel bad because he just kind of … winced. You could see he was a bit like, ‘Sh*t, I’m getting it even here.’” Commenters applauded Jack, with one telling him not to feel bad. “He did it to himself,” they wrote. Another said, “I mean if anyone has permission to heckle Sandoval it’s Jack! [He’s] no stranger to controversy!”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test continues on Fox on Mondays at 9/8c.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JACK SHOULD FEEL BAD? OR DOES TOM DESERVE WHAT HE’S HAD COMING?