Britney Spears Fans Celebrate Jamie Lynn’s Elimination From Dancing with the Stars

Interesting how the dancers creating the most controversy are the first ones being sent home on Dancing with the Stars Season 32. First, Matt Walsh was eliminated after all the confusion over the WGA strike. Then, on the most recent episode, Jamie Lynn Spears was given the boot.

Jamie Lynn immediately ruffled feathers due to the controversy over Britney Spears’ conservatorship. Fans then argued she was receiving special treatment for being allowed to practice at home rather than in the LA studio, even though the accommodation has been made to other stars before.

A source close to Britney said the idol wasn’t happy with her sister’s return to TV, and that was pretty much the nail in the coffin. Jamie Lynn tried to offset the negative press by pledging her salary to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, but that didn’t stop everyone from trolling her after night one. It was only a matter of time before she and Alan Bersten were gone.

Jamie Lynn’s haters demand justice for Alan

On the night of the elimination, Alan simply tweeted “Damn.” His replies were immediately flooded with support, but also some shade toward Jamie Lynn. “Justice for Alan!” one reply read. “You deserve an amazing partner next season!” Another reply echoed the same sentiment, writing, “we gonna fight so hard for a better partner for you next season pooks.”

On Alan’s Instagram, the sentiment was essentially the same. One commenter wrote, “I was happy to see her obnoxious [sic] self go. Alan deserved a better partner. I hope the producers will make a better choice next year.” Another said, “Alan you’re a fantastic dancer but the show did you dirty.”

However, notably, many people were sticking up for Jamie Lynn as well. One fan on Twitter wrote, “This show is supposed to be about dancing. No matter what you think JL was not the worst performer last night and shouldn’t have gone home.” Ultimately, that’s the power of at-home voting. As one IG user said, “She never had a chance. The whole world is a Britney fan.”

