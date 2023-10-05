Dancing with the Stars Will Have Taylor Swift-Themed Week

After Latin Night on Dancing with the Stars, fans learned that the next theme week is Motown. That is on the competitors’ dance card for next week.

Host Alfonso Ribeiro teased some other upcoming theme weeks. But DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd dropped a bomb about an upcoming theme. Billboard has the scoop.

Are there any Swifties in the ballroom?

“We will be having a Taylor Swift week here. Am I allowed to say that?” Peta said. Her partner, Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams, put in his two cents. He revealed that he had been a fan of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce before he was linked to Taylor.

“Apparently, I know who Travis Kelce is now. I did not know that name before,” Peta quipped. Taylor has been attending games and hanging with Travis’ mom in the box. And the ratings bumped up thanks to Taylor’s huge fan base.

Is Charity’s song request another clue?

But this isn’t the first time that Taylor’s name has come up in relation to DWTS. During the Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Garcia’s husband, Artem Chigvintsev, hinted at a Taylor theme night. Artem and his partner, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, were guests on the show.

“Another night I am excited for, and I wanted to know Charity, if you are excited as well, is Taylor Swift. Are you a Swiftie?” Nikki asked Charity.

“I am not a major one, but I do love her, so yeah. I am super excited about that,” Charity said. She added that she “did request” a Taylor Swift song for the first week of the show.

“They were like, ‘You can’t do it,’” Charity explained. Before leaving his thoughts dangling in space, Artem said, “Maybe they said no because…”

DWTS better make this happen. And if Taylor happens to stop by? Chef’s kiss.

Dancing with the Stars continues on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

