Mauricio Umansky Says He and Kyle Richards ARE ‘Currently Separated’ Despite Past Comments

Mauricio Umansky recently had everyone confused about his status with Kyle Richards. The two have been in the throes of marital trouble. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple made it known they were separating, and yet, Mo seemed to suggest the opposite just a few days ago. So, when a paparazzi approached him, he cleared the air.

Mauricio “woke up to” misinterpretations

TMZ caught Mauricio on his way out of a Dancing with the Stars rehearsal, and he didn’t appear all too gung-ho to talk about things with Kyle. He said he “woke up to a bunch of you,” presumably reports and rumors, and the topic was already on his mind. Mauricio took the opportunity with TMZ to address what he’d said on the Red Mic podcast — that he and his wife are not separated.

By Mauricio’s report, even Kyle was confused by what he said on the podcast. So, he wanted to “clear things up … Kyle and I are human beings, okay? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time.” He then confirmed, “We are currently separated. We are not talking about divorce.”

He continued explaining that the two were trying to deal with everything “privately.” Mauricio lamented the fact that so many misinterpret what they say. He also clarified that on the podcast, he was referring to when the story first broke. He and Kyle were not separated at that time. Mau also emphasized how much stronger the experience has made the family.

Mauricio on Morgan Wade and tea-spillers

As for Morgan Wade, Mauricio said with confidence, “There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade.” Double negative aside, he reiterated that there is no romantic relationship there, just friendship and business. He reemphasized that divorce is not on the table and hopes that he and Kyle figure things out for the long term.

“We’ve had 26 amazing years … we’re not ready to throw in the towel yet.” And whether the couple stays together or not, Mo noted that they will “always love each other” and “always be friends.” He also got the chance to speak on how amazing his experience with DWTS has been. Mo called the experience “therapeutic.”

He closed off on a more somber note, discussing who might’ve leaked the story in the first place. He asked PEOPLE — the outlet that he believed broke the story — to tell him who their source was. “Because if it’s somebody in our camp that works for us, they deserve to get fired. If it’s a friend of mine, they are no longer my friend.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on October 25 on Bravo while Dancing with the Stars continues Tuesday nights on ABC.

