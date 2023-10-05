Meredith Marks Denies Spreading Rumor About Angie Katsanevas’ Husband 

Meredith Marks slurring about the “rumors and the nastiness” on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been permanently etched in my brain. The snowflakes over in SLC are bringing their A-game this season, newbies included. Meredith had a showdown with Angie Katsanevas after Whitney Rose packed her in her suitcase and brought her (uninvited) to the Trixie Motel.

Meredith v. Angie has reached extreme levels of nastiness. It’s involved nearly the entire RHOSLC cast, including Jen Shah who is behind bars. During the latest episode, Monica Garcia gave some insight into the gossip “with the husband” that Meredith was referring to. Monica claims that there’s a rumor that Angie and her man have an arrangement where he can go out and sleep with other men. It was a mic drop moment that we’ve, unfortunately, seen far too many times on Real Housewives. Now, the ice queen Meredith Marks is engaging on Twitter about the situation.

A fully-engaged Meredith Marks

I did not say that. I barely know the woman! I don’t care who her husband is sleeping with as long as it’s consensual #RHOSLC — Meredith Marks (@MeredithMarks0) October 4, 2023

Meredith claimed in one tweet that she never made any comments involving Angie’s husband. Girl, what about that Palm Springs rant? “I barely know the woman! I don’t care who her husband is sleeping with as long as it’s consensual,” the tweet reads. Ultimately, her judgment isn’t wrong, but Meredith did stir the pot with this situation. A fan asked if she planned on confronting Monica about her pot-stirring, and Meredith quoted her old pal Lisa Barlow. “Yup roll footage.”

She also came for her co-star’s attempts at calling her out. “Coming after me is the only cardio some of these women do lol,” Meredith tweeted. And she quickly lost me again with the low blow. Meredith continued to tweet that she was disengaging from spreading rumors. “Creating a narrative of me spreading rumors is so last season… I’m bored,” she wrote. Truly, I’m riveted by all of the petty RHOSLC drama so these snowflakes better keep it coming.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

