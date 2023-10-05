EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Boyajian Reveals Why He Didn’t Attend RHOC Reunion To Take On ‘Slanderous’ Tamra Judge

Ryan Boyajian has provided more context as to why he didn’t attend the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 reunion. Despite being the only man invited to take part, Ryan thought it would be a bad look. His partner Jennifer Pedranti explained during Part 1 of the reunion that if Ryan had come on and shouted at Tamra Judge, he wouldn’t be coming out of it in the best light. This, because a man shouting at a woman – even in defense – can be misconstrued.

Reality Tea caught up with Ryan after the first part of the RHOC reunion aired to discuss his decision.

It was a “no-win situation” for Ryan

“I felt it was a no-win situation to go on there,” Ryan explained to Reality Tea, “because my margin for ‘success’ would’ve been nearly impossible.

“Tamra would sit up there and do her thing. Yell, scream, lie, be more slanderous, say more disparaging things and if I said anything remotely negative to her or about her, then I’d be labeled all these negative things.”

Ryan added: “As much as Jenn and I wanted me to go on so I could stand up for myself, our relationship and to prove how much BS, lies and downright venom Tamra speaks, we decided it just wasn’t the right time or place.”

He makes a fair point. Fortunately, the vast majority of RHOC viewers were happy to see Jenn holding down the fort. She defended her relationship expertly, all in front of a virtual beach scene.

Jenn is “done” with the drama

After going round in circles about her relationship, Jennifer told the group at reunion she was “done” discussing it. She even managed to sneak in a zinger to Tamra, when her supposed “friend” called her a “cheater.”

“You’re a f*cking cheater too,” Jenn replied. Tamra looked flustered, and denied the claims. But we’ve all seen the pictures. The camera never lies – and these photos were taken before the age of AI.

Will Tamra move on now? Doubtful. This seems to be about the only story she has.

PS. I think Ryan’s spray-painted jackets are actually pretty trendy. But maybe that’s why I’m in the business of writing about reality TV, rather than fashion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 reunion concludes Wednesday, October 11 at 8/7c on Bravo.

