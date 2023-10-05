Sai De Silva Dismisses ‘Mean Girl’ Label From Jessel Taank

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City has delivered. The cast for the reboot is diverse and exciting. One of the most talked about members of the cast is Jessel Taank. She keeps a running list on her phone of people who annoy her. At the top, you will most likely find Erin Lichy and Sai De Silva.

Sai repeatedly questioned Jessel’s stories about her history. And she called her out for not being authentic. Sai had a tough upbringing. Her mother was an alcoholic, and as a result she suffered severe financial hardship. So, when Jessel chimes in with an anecdote about her upbringing, it annoys Sai.

So, when Jessel called out Erin and Sai as “mean girl,” you know there was gonna be a response. And probably a snack. Entertainment Tonight has the details.

Sai isn’t mean, just honest

“I’m definitely not a mean girl. I think that there should not be any confusion to being honest,” Sai explained. “I think when people hear honesty, it really does hurt their feelings at the end of the day, and it could come off in a way where I am being mean; but I’m definitely not a mean girl, not one bit.”

The influencer continued, “I’m just a very honest person. I’m a girl’s girl. She knows that at the end of the day.”

Sai feels pretty good about how she handled the situation with Jessel. “I lived it, so what people are seeing is not necessarily all of what [we] know,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that weren’t said, that will probably never be said – not by me – so I mean, if they play out, they play out; but unfortunately, I’m not here to expose any of that.”

She added, “We’re all good friends, I think some of us are closer than others. I think our audience also needs to realize we all just met each other. Let’s be honest.” There is that blunt delivery that Sai is famous for.

“I’m a New Yorker, I’m a bit brash, but I’m always honest. The delivery could be just a little bit better,” Sai remarked.

Real Housewives of New York airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WAS SAI ACTING LIKE A MEAN GIRL TO JESSEL? WAS JESSEL WRONG TO COMPARE HER LIFE STORY TO SAI’S UPBRINGING?