Big Brother UK Enjoys Biggest Launch Since 2012 With 2.6 Million Viewers

Big Brother returned to the British Isles last night (October 8, 2023) after a five-year hiatus. ITV officially picked up the OG reality series, and the broadcaster did not disappoint. With one of the most diverse casts in reality television history, it’s off to a winning start. And if the 16 housemates aren’t enough to prove that this season is going to be one for the books, then the ratings for the launch show really tip the scales.

The biggest Big Brother launch show in a decade

©ITV Plc

Big Brother achieved its biggest launch in the UK since 2012. A whopping 2.6 million viewers tuned in to watch the series’ return to screens across ITV1 and ITV2.

BBUK was also the most-streamed show of the day across ITV’s streaming platform, ITVX. Additionally, the ITV1 showing ranked number one in its timeslot for both total viewers and young adults, aged 16-34.

For the same age range, Big Brother delivered a combined market share of 48.7%, making it the highest launch market since the show’s 2006 season on Channel 4 (58.9%).

A return to the show viewers love

©ITV Plc

Big Brother: The Launch was praised for bringing back the Big Brother format audiences know and love. There were instant twists and turns, a secret challenge, punishments, tantrums, and one housemate even had their suitcase blown up.

Housemates ranged in age from 18-50, and came from all different walks of life, and parts of the UK. Exactly how they’re going to get along when it comes to living together remains to be seen, but if the first night was anything to go by, there are going to be plenty of fireworks.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

TELL US – DID YOU ENJOY THE BIG BROTHER LAUNCH SHOW? WHO WAS YOUR EARLY FAVORITE HOUSEMATE? DO YOU THINK RATINGS WILL STAY HIGH?