Jax Taylor Accused of Causing Flight Delay Due to Problem With First Class Seat

The worst part of a flight is often the behavior of other passengers. It looks like Jax Taylor might’ve been the #1 guy in the group regarding who was the most obnoxious on a recent flight from NYC to LA.

Some passengers on the flight allege that the plane had to return to the gate when Jax threw a fit about the functionality of his first class seat. Vanderpump Rules alum Jax, for his part, denies he behaved badly. Either way, the flight was delayed and many international travelers had to scramble to make their connecting flight after the incident.

One source says Jax pitched a fit about his seat

One source told Page Six that the plane got Jax-ed when he caused a commotion over his first-class seat not reclining. This was on a JetBlue flight from JFK to LAX. They say this was the reason the plane turned around, exited the runway, and eventually took off hours late. All this to the dismay of those with a connecting flight or those who wished to land on time – so, everyone.

“It made the plane two-and-a-half hours late because they were already on the runway, and it was raining.

“There were 13 passengers going to Singapore and China who had to rush off the plane. They had, like, an hour to deplane and get to the other terminal before the doors closed.

“People were upset, but not like rioting, just frustrated and gossiping when we returned and parked at the gate.”

Restauranteur Jax was on his way back to CA from NYC after hosting the opening of a restaurant called The Newsroom in Long Island City.

Jax’s rep says he didn’t cause the delay

Surprisingly, Jax Taylor has a rep in the year 2023. Unsurprisingly, the rep says it was the flight crew who made the call that the plane couldn’t take off with a malfunctioning seat, so it was NOT Jax’s behavior that caused the delay.

“The plane did not come back [to the gate] due to any uproar. His seat was in the bed position in first class, and the plane is unable to take off if it is not upright. He was not able to sit in that seat. It was not working. It was not his fault that the seat wouldn’t move from the bed position.”

Someone else said Jax got upset for a different reason

I am cackling. Jax Taylor delayed my uncle’s flight pic.twitter.com/SmIVuVSt37 — savannah (@sraffzzz) September 29, 2023

A person who claimed to have an uncle on the annoying flight took to X to talk about the incident. They posted a screenshot from Facebook, where someone said Jax had a tantrum because his seat light didn’t work.

On the bright side, at least Jax’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, wasn’t there to get into a fight and have gum smushed into her hair again! You can catch Jax maybe throwing tantrums on the show House of Villains. That airs this Thursday night on Bravo and E! at 10/9c.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK IT WAS JAX’S POOR BEHAVIOR THAT CAUSED THE FLIGHT DELAY?