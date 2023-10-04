Jax Taylor Reveals Official Opening Date for Sports Bar

Much of the Vanderpump Rules crew has put their drink-slinging and goat cheese ball-distributing skills to good use. Usually, by undertaking restaurant ventures. There’s Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s Schwartz & Sandy’s, of course. There might eventually be Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s Something About Her – if they can ever work out their city permits. Former Vanderpumpers Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have now entered the biz! Their sports bar, Jax’s Studio City, is super close to opening.

Jax had a vision for his establishment

Photo via: @brittany on Instagram

Jax told The U.S. Sun that his bar will be the type of place where, “If you go there with your girl or your guy and one of you wants to watch sports, you can watch sports.” He added: “If one of you wants to be bougie and go have cocktails and clams and oysters, you can do that.”

The business, which Jax wants to be “a cross between chill sports bar and The Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel,” also has a large outdoor area decorated with flowers.

We already heard that Mamaw’s Beer Cheese will be a hot item. There’s no word yet on a “Kentucky Muffin” gracing the menu.

Jax’s is set to open this week

The bar already had a soft opening last Saturday. Jax now says it will officially open by the end of the first week of October. So, that only leaves a couple more days!

While we were all rooting for Something About Her to get it in gear to start stacking those sandwiches, it looks like Jax and Britt have been making moves to get their place open ASAP. Jax might’ve gotten the boot from VPR, but in terms of getting a restaurant opened, he might actually be the #1 guy in the group.

You can catch Jax on Bravo’s House of Villains, which premieres on October 12. He and Brittany are also rumored to have already filmed a VPR spinoff with Kristen Doute. The air date has yet to be determined.

