Jenna Lyons ‘Not Sorry’ She Wore Jeans to RHONY Season 14 Reunion

Jenna Lyons is one of the most intriguing cast members on the Real Housewives of New York City reboot. She is witty, vulnerable, sweet, and a fashion legend. After all, she was at the helm of J.Crew for years.

So, when Jenna decided on a trail-blazing ensemble for the Season 14 reunion, no one was shocked. But fans were surprised that she chose to wear jeans. It was a reunion first, and some fans felt some type of way about the bold choice.

Jenna brings comfy and classy to the reunion

In her Instagram Story, Jenna shared a video showing off her look. And revealed that she was sporting a pair of Levi’s jeans. “The reunion — yes I wore jeans and I am not sorry,” she stated.

Jenna also wore a sexy, sheer Thom Browne button-down blouse, and a black Saint Laurent tie and jacket. She accessorized with her glasses, heels by Dries Van Noten, and Ultimate Diamond jewels.

Jenna’s makeup artist, Kasey Spickard, shared a video of the look on Instagram. One user wrote, “@jennalyonsnyc this is a real housewives reunion not an American eagles jeans campaign.” But don’t worry. Plenty of users had Jenna’s back. A follower posted, “Jeans at the reunion. Best. Reboot. Ever. Icon.”

“LOVE this look. She’s so hot honestly, she killed it,” a fan wrote. “Iconic. Jeans to a reunion? Jeans!!!!” another fan wrote.

Jenna’s RHONY co-stars also showed up and showed out at the reunion. But her fashion choice will be iconic for years to come.

Real Housewives of New York City continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT JENNA’S DECISION TO WEAR JEANS? ARE YOU ENJOYING THE REBOOT? WHO IS THE MOST FASHIONABLE RHONY HOUSEWIFE?