Paige DeSorbo Thinks Carl Radke Did Lindsay Hubbard a ‘Favor’ Splitting Up

As the date of what would have been the nuptials of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke approach, there are still few answers as to what actually happened between the former Summer House couple. Carl never publicly explained why he broke up with Lindsay, and she has remained quiet as well.

But it has been suggested multiple times that the new Summer House season will provide some insight. That perhaps the writing was on the wall already.

Paige said Lindsay was “shocked”

Lindsay’s co-star, and current frenemy, Paige DeSorbo repeated that sentiment on Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast.

During the fashion contributor’s guest appearance on the podcast, Scheana asked her what she knew about the split. As it turns out, Paige does not have any firsthand information. She did, however, contact her co-star after the split went public to check in.

“Lindsay took [around] two weeks, but she finally texted me back. So I just got a tiny bit [of information],” Scheana explained. “But I am also friends with Carl and his mom, so I texted them and checked in. I still know nothing, but from what you understand — this was a complete shock to Lindsay?”

“I think it was a shock to her that it was over. A lot of things factored into it,” Paige revealed. “I think watching the season when it comes out, the viewer might not be as shocked as the person [or] the people involved in the relationship were. I think it is just two people who broke up.”

She added, “In my opinion, I wouldn’t want to walk down the aisle to someone who in the back of their mind is like, ‘I don’t really want to be here.’ So I think she doesn’t have to compare it to anything and in the long run he did both of them a favor.”

It seems that Paige’s assessment, albeit a harsh one, is based on observations. But fans will have to wait until the upcoming season of Summer House to make their own judgement. Season 8 is said to premiere in early 2024.

