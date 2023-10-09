Whitney Sudler-Smith Teases New Scripted Project: ‘Gossip Girl on Ketamine’

Whitney Sudler-Smith is stepping out of the reality TV world and developing a scripted series.

The Southern Charm creator recently announced his new show, Family Office, a dark comedy that’s currently in pre-production. In an interview, he teased that it’s going to be “Gossip Girl on ketamine.” But don’t be confused — this isn’t a show about horses.

Whitney’s next hit

Whitney attended the Zurich Film Festival when he shared the details about his upcoming scripted comedy. In conversation with Dateline, he expressed his excitement and pride in the new project. It sounds like it’s going to be lightyears away from his work on Southern Charm.

“It’s a dark comedy,” Whitney explained. “I guess it’s like Gossip Girl on ketamine, and it takes the piss out of young London high society. It’s very funny. We’re very proud of it.”

Of course, the show is still in its infancy. So, it’s way too early to know for sure where this is going to air — or if it will even get picked up. There is still a lot of development on the horizon, but Whitney is collaborating with filmmaker Nick Shumaker.

The two are also working on a separate documentary called Mrs. America, which will look at the evolution of American womanhood through the Mrs. America Beauty Pageant. Whitney’s filmography is about to be all over the place.

This “Gossip Girl on ketamine” show will be Whitney’s first foray into scripted television. Outside of Southern Charm, his only other major credit is a documentary called, Ultrasuede: In Search of Halston. The film currently holds a 33% on Rotten Tomatoes. Let’s hope his new show Family Office fairs a little bit better with critics.

Southern Charm continues Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

