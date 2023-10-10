Ariana Madix Reveals How New Boyfriend Daniel Wai Is Helping Her With DWTS

Everyone’s rooting for Ariana Madix this season on Dancing with the Stars. After Tom Sandoval publicly stomped on her heart, it’s hard not to support her.

However, there’s one person out there who’s cheering for the Vanderpump Rules star just a little louder than everyone else, and that’s her new boo, Daniel Wai. In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Ariana explained exactly how he’s keeping her motivated as she fights her way towards the Mirrorball Trophy.

Ariana’s biggest cheerleader

It’s still early in the competition, but Ariana is off to a decent start with her partner, Pasha Pashkov. She hasn’t been perfect, but she’s worlds ahead of some of her other competitors. In addition to all of the public support she’s receiving from VPR fans, Ariana explained that when she gets done at the end of the day, her new man is there to take care of her.

“He’s a personal trainer, so there’s been times when he’s been in town and I’m like sore, in pain, and he’s like, ‘OK, you just sit here,'” Ariana shared. “[He’ll] make sure I’m just sitting there, eating, makes me ice my feet, makes me do all those things.”

Sandoval could never! In fact, Sandoval would never, so we’re all thankful that Daniel is taking care of Ariana. She also gave a massive shoutout to her friends and co-stars for supporting her the past two weeks, although she said it still makes her a little nervous to see them.

“I was talking about how nervous I was to do the samba, and my friends were like, ‘Girl, you could roll around on your tummy, we’d cheered for you.’ So I feel like that kind of energy makes me feel really good,” Ariana explained. “It makes me feel like I can just go out there and be myself and slay.”

Slay indeed, Ariana. Watch her get down on Dancing with the Stars, Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

