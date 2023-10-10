Nene Leakes’ Landlord Demands $22K in Alleged Unpaid Rent

She’s rich, b*tch. Or is she? NeNe Leakes from Real Housewives of Atlanta is facing legal issues and lawsuits over unpaid rent from her former boutique, Swagg.

If you’ve been keeping up with this story and Ms. Leakes, you know that NeNe has been facing unpaid rent claims from the landlord of her now-closed fashion boutique. Court documents say that NeNe signed a lease in 2017 and in 2021 extended it by another year. She left the spot in January 2022. However, before leaving, she failed to pay the due rent — a balance of $22,900.

Apparently, NeNe was alerted of her due funds but still chose to ignore the warnings. Now, she’s facing serious legal trouble with the courts.

NeNe needs a job … ASAP

It’s been quite the struggle for NeNe and Real Housewives fans worldwide without her on RHOA. Since her exit, the reality star said she’s been blacklisted from the industry, resulting in zero coins.

According to Radar Online, NeNe is being taken to court by a group called MPG-Sugarloaf for the portion of rent she’s yet to pay. Although the Atlanta OG hasn’t responded to her landlord, she has spoken to her fans about the claims.

In an Instagram comment, she noted, “Gregg [Leakes] signed the lease, not me! He ain’t here.”

Welp. Typically, we’d laugh at something like that, but given the circumstances of Gregg’s passing, we’ll gloss over that one. On the other hand, NeNe should take this seriously since we’ve seen what unpaid bills can do to those on Real Housewives.

In the meantime, viewers everywhere hope her interview with Bethenny Frankel will open the door for her to snag a spot back on another reality show.

