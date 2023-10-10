Teresa Giudice Offered Cop ‘Family Business Cards’ After Being Pulled Over for Swerving Lanes

In April 2023, Teresa Giudice had a brief run-in with the law. The Riverdale, New Jersey, police officer explained that he pulled her over for swerving lanes and “going a little slow.” While looking for ID, Teresa offered him a “family business card,” which he declined.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star then told the officer that her seemingly erratic driving may have been due to her unfamiliarity with the navigation system in her new car. She mentioned that the vehicle was a replacement for her stolen Mercedes-Benz.

Saying he was “sorry to hear about that,” he turned away with her driver’s license before she called him back. “I have family business cards, too,” the NY Times best-selling author told the officer.

Just a warning

Saying she needn’t “worry about that,” the officer told Tre she was “all good” before walking to his cruiser. When he returned, he told her he was letting her go with just a “warning.”

The famous table-flipper was effusive with her apologies. She explained her late father used to drive with one hand on the steering wheel, something she learned from him. Not smart, Tre, But then, I don’t think Mensa International is looking to sign her up anytime soon.

Teresa’s longtime attorney James Leonard clarified that the card she offered was one given to her for just such an occasion. It’s a common practice for friends and family to identify themselves as such in a traffic stop. Considered a courtesy for a fellow member of the law enforcement brotherhood to excuse friends and relatives, the policy is ethically questionable but usually works.

“There is no family business card,” the attorney added. “No such card exists or has ever existed. She [had] a New Jersey State PBA [Police Benevolent Association] card that was given to her by an acquaintance.”

The officer most likely pulled the mom of four over suspecting an intoxicated driver. When she didn’t appear to have been drinking, he let her go. Consider yourself lucky, Teresa.

