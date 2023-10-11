Bombshell Revelations From the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Premiere

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 premiere recently aired, and boy, is there a lot to talk about! The premiere marked the return of controversial couple Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, whose K-1 visa has finally been approved. The three other couples introduced to viewers were Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra, Nikki Exotika and Justin, and Ashley Michelle and Manuel.

Each couple revealed several juicy secrets during the premiere, which sets this season up to be one of the most dramatic yet. These couples are already more interesting than those from 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, which viewers labeled a snooze fest. From infidelity to deceiving lies, here’s all the tea that was dropping during the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 premiere.

Gino and Jasmine Are Both Hiding a Big Secret

To no one’s surprise, Gino and Jasmine’s K-1 journey is already off to a rocky start. Jasmine revealed that she was dishonest with Gino about some money that he had given her. Gino gave Jasmine the money for her wedding dress, but she instead used it for a Brazilian butt lift procedure. As a result, Jasmine now has no wedding dress.

Gino, on the other hand, failed to be upfront with Jasmine about quitting his job. Gino felt that this was an important thing for him to do, so that he could properly help Jasmine adjust to life in America. However, Gino expressed worry that he will not be able to fulfill all of Jasmine’s cosmetic needs, which she certainly takes very seriously.

Manuel Wasn’t Upfront With His Mother About Ashley

Ashley and Manuel were one of the new couples introduced, and their story is already quite captivating. The couple has an interesting backstory, as they originally met many years ago and got engaged. However, the two fell apart, but later reconnected after Ashley left another relationship. Ashley has not told Manuel that she is a witch, but he may be hiding an even bigger secret.

Ashley revealed that Manuel had not been honest with his mother about why he was leaving Ecuador. Manuel told his mom that he was leaving to travel to another part of Ecuador for work, and never mentioned Ashley or America. This is a big red flag, and viewers are curious as to why Manuel is hiding Ashley from his family.

Rob and Sophie Already Have a Lot Of Trust Issues

Rob and Sophie spilled a lot of tea on their relationship during the premiere, which already seems toxic. While at the dance studio with a friend, Rob began to open up about some of his worries with Sophie. Rob’s friend dropped the bombshell that he had seen Sophie on Bumble, while she was visiting Rob in Los Angeles. Rob assured him that Sophie was just looking for friends, although his friend made it clear that she was on the dating side of the app.

Sophie, on the other hand, told a different story. The British native explained that while she and Rob were going through a rough patch, he had started to see another woman. However, Sophie emphasized that this was in the past, and she wanted to move forward with Rob. Rob never mentioned this, so it will be interesting to see if it comes up once Sophie arrives in America.

Nikki Originally Didn’t Tell Justin She Was Transgender

Nikki and Justin were the final new couple introduced, and their story is already chaotic. Nikki met Justin while she was traveling in Moldova, initially to meet another man. Fate brought the couple together, and they instantly hit it off. It might also be good to know that Justin’s real name is Igor, but Nikki decided to call him Justin for convenience.

The real conflict in this couple’s storyline stems from Nikki not telling Justin she was transgender for a long time. Nikki ultimately dropped the bomb on Justin during a heated argument, which he did not take well to. The couple parted ways but have now reunited after 15 years. Will this finally be their time, or will Nikki’s secret cause a rift between them again?

TELL US – WHAT SURPRISED YOU THE MOST DURING THE 90 DAY FIANCE SEASON 10 PREMIERE? WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE COUPLE SO FAR?