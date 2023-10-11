Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Aren’t Selling Their Home, But They Should

These two are toxic AF; can we all agree on that? Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are giving followers whiplash while waging their money war as they try their best to keep up with the on-again-off-again divorce proceedings. Initial reports had Kim and Kroy putting their mansion up for sale, but the news turned out to be false. What in the Real Housewives realm is going on with these two? Neither one can get their story straight, and the entire breakup smells fishy.

Selling Will Help Their Debt

BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Both Kim and Kroy are in serious financial straights with a collective debt of over $1 million. Their home has been in foreclosure but was saved at the 11th hour. Kroy even sold off his personal belongings to pay the mortgage. For years, rumors have floated around that the couple struggled to keep their flashy lifestyle going. Kim always maintained that she and her husband were doing just fine.

Kim was often seen in the latest designer goods and partaking in expensive beauty treatments. Kroy and Kim owe both American Express and the IRS a ton of money. Kroy has allegedly tried to sell the Georgia mansion and pleaded with the judge. At the time, Kroy’s lawyer stated, “Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position…but this is the fallout when folks find themselves spending way beyond their means. Kroy retired and no longer receives that NFL salary…I don’t think anyone told Kim. When it comes to finances, Kim is detached from reality.”

It just makes sense for the couple to sell their home to pay off their massive debt. Last week, the Georgia estate was seemingly listed for sale, with an asking price of $3.2 million just in time before the scheduled foreclosure next month. However, it turns out the listing was fake, and the house isn’t for sale. Only hours later, the home was marked as off the market.

The 38-year-old ex-NFL player has repeatedly stated that he wanted to sell the home as quickly as possible so that he and Kim could take the money and buy down their debt. Honestly, that plan makes sense and could bring much-needed relief to the financial situation.

Selling Will Give the Family a Clean Break

Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The battle to end their 11-year marriage has taken a toll on the couple and their six children. With the recent news of the looming divorce, it is safe to assume that the couple’s four younger children, Kroy “KJ” Jr, Kash, Kaia, and Kane, are probably struggling with the family shake-up. The six Biermann children are very aware of their parent’s status. They’re most likely hearing tidbits from their friends at school. It also wouldn’t be hard for any one of the children to Google their parents and find the horrible headlines.

In Kroy’s court filing, the football player revealed he sought “temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody,” via Us Weekly. At the time, Kroy also asked that he receive child support. In July, the Biermann family was photographed attending church together as one unit.

However, Kim has also claimed that he has seen Kroy “smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being of the minor children while in Respondent’s care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent’s drug use.”

The ups and downs of Kim and Kroy’s divorce have left fans extremely confused, which likely means the children are in turmoil as well. Having to deal with a divorce is one thing, but then adding in the accusations of abuse, alcoholism, gambling, and drugs is a whole new ballpark. If the couple could work together to sell their home, they would be in a much better place.

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK KROY AND KIM SHOULD SELL THEIR MANSION?