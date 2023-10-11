Shannon Beador’s Tres Amigas Comedy Show Will Change After DUI Arrest

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is an independent woman who makes her own money. She makes bank from Bravo (over $500k per season) and her slot on RHOC is her primary income.

Shannon has also branched out and created easy-prep meals for QVC, she has paid partnerships on social media, and she has … the Tres Amigas shows. Unfortunately for Shannon, the Three Friends have to switch everything up after her recent DUI and hit-and-run arrest. Because much of their show revolves around alcohol, decisions were made to change the dynamic. Radar has the scoop.

Tres Amigas 2.0

The comedy stylings of the Tres Amigas is shifting after Shannon’s drunk driving bust. So Shannon, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson are taking a different approach. Not really sure how this is going to go since Vicki’s entire identity is not keeping a man and whooping it up.

That said, Shannon isn’t taking a break from Tres Amigas so here we are. Bye-bye tequila shots! Their oh-so-funny material will now move away from booze and the audience will be treated to tales about the ladies’ friendship. I genuinely can’t think of many things that sound more uninteresting than this, but hopefully, the fans will eat it up.

The retooled Tres Amigas show will debut in November at Stand Up Live and will be Shan’s first show since she killed someone’s bush and pretended to walk her dog while wasted. As you know, in September Shannon had a run-in with a house and with the law. She was arrested for driving under the influence as well as leaving the scene. Somehow Shannon avoided bail and having her mugshot released.

She was injured in the car accident, as her airbag didn’t deploy. Shannon’s face was a bit messed up and her arm was either sprained or broken. Over the years Shannon has never admitted to having a problem with alcohol, despite massive amounts of filmed evidence to the contrary. Shannon will not be going to rehab or taking time off for her recovery. She’s doing outpatient counseling, which would have been ordered by the courts anyway.

