Why We Don’t Want an Erika Jayne Las Vegas Special

Listen, I love a good dance jam as much as the next person. But I have no desire to watch Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas special on some form of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off. No, thank you, ma’am. While I believe that Erika often brings drama to the franchise, the diamond holder doesn’t need one more advertisement towards her residency. Frankly, if I wanted to see it, I would have paid the $5.

It came to light that Erika may be getting a comeback opportunity, even though she has never really been down and out like she likes to make out. According to The Messenger, a Bravo insider revealed, “Erika is getting her own special about her Las Vegas residency. It will be a couple of episodes, and it’ll be apart from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Don’t we get enough of these premature spin-offs? Didn’t Teresa Giudice’s wedding special punish us enough? The insider went on to say, “It will premiere next year. It will show everything, like her rehearsals leading up to the residency and the opening night.” The show is meant to be a way for Erika to rebuild her life and move forward. However, most would bet that it is just seen as another paycheck for the star.

Erika Jayne’s Vocals Are Lacking

What exactly would Bravo be showing on this spin-off? Because the reviews I read, she has a lot of singing issues. Not only does the Pretty Mess singer not have enough material of her own to sing, but her vocals are questionable at best. Erika doesn’t have a full set and has incorporated tunes from Madonna, Kool & the Gang’s Ladies Night, Chic’s Le Freak, and Bruno Mars’ Leave The Door Open.

While Erika does sing a handful of her own songs, including XXPEN$IVE, How Many Fu*ks, and Rollercoaster, the 90-minute show seems to be a rollercoaster of notes that aren’t all hit perfectly. Viewers first noticed something off with Erika’s talking voice when the tone turned lower. Frankly, a lot of her songs are talky, with a lot less singing than you’d expect. I guess you can always watch the series on mute.

Fans Don’t Like Watching Erika Jayne

Erika started out on RHOBH as the resident badass. However, views about her quickly were changed once the drama with Tom Girardi was revealed. Soon, Erika played the villain role and came across as pretty darn mean. Erika also developed a reputation for illogically lashing out at her co-stars. To many, Erika has given viewers their first glimpse at someone who is only surrounded by people who are paid to be there.

She has many ‘yes’ people who let her live in her happy bubble. The level of delusion is fascinating as she also has a hyper-inflated self-worth. Almost everything she utters during the episodes is met with a resounding “yaaasss queen.”

It can be argued that Erika has absolutely zero touch with reality, and her delivery frankly sucks. Nothing about Erika’s struggle has made fans want to watch a spin-off about her being given her own residency in Sin City. Most wish to see less of her.

No One Is Buying Her Tickets

Again, if Erika isn’t selling out the auditorium now, what makes Bravo think that fans want a behind-the-scenes look? Currently, tickets are being sold for as little as $7. Erika has been promoting her stint at Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues in Sin City since August and has even done a few giveaways.

However, unlike Britney Spears or the Backstreet Boys, Erika’s residency is quite short and scheduled to end in December.

RHOBH Fans Don’t Want to Support Erika

Sadly, the main reason fans can’t stomach a spin-off is because Erika has proven over and over again that she isn’t a star to bet on. Erika’s legal issues show her offering no sympathy and lacking empathy for the victims of her husband’s scams.

During multiple episodes, Erika has said things like, “We’re not even sure that there were people that weren’t paid,” and called the orphans and widows “potential victims.” Erika’s callous remarks didn’t lend to fans who actually wanted to see her fail as karmic punishment.

