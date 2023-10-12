Below Deck Med Stars Celebrate Natasha Webb’s Engagement

Below Deck Mediterranean fans are all abuzz about the dysfunctional current season. Natalya Scudder and Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo are at each other’s throats and they’ve only just met. Kyle Viljoen has been in both of his co-star’s ears. And that’s where Natasha Webb came up, as an implication.

It’s all about Natalya’s confrontational nature and who to blame for her beef with Tumi. Kyle referenced Natalya’s dysfunction with the interior team last season. That team was headed by Natasha.

Fans will remember her for trying to hide her doomed relationship with chef Dave White. Natasha started slacking on the job in tandem with rekindling a romance with her ex-boyfriend. Natalya called her out on it, in enthusiastically raised tones. And the rest is history repeating itself.

Natasha became known for her relationship drama

But Natasha shared an exciting update with fans on October 7, and the reality TV drama is firmly behind her.

Natasha posted a series of photos to Instagram announcing her engagement. One was a close-up of the ring, another pictured the former chief stew with her fiancé.

“I SAID YES!!! Over a year & a half ago I met my soulmate in LA & knew instantly that he was the one. I feel so blessed & grateful that the universe brought us together,” Natasha captioned the photos.

Fans and former Below Deck co-stars weighed in on the happy news. Kyle, who was her close second at the time of filming wrote, “I am beyond overjoyed that my two favorite loves have a lifetime of each other to share! Truly a match made (most by me) but the greatest love Gods too. I love you both.”

“Yesss congratulations to you both,” Jamie Sayed from Below Deck Down Under Season 1 posted.

Catch Below Deck Mediterranean Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO NATASHA’S ENGAGEMENT? DID YOU WANT HER TO RETURN TO BELOW DECK MED? WHAT DID YOU THINK OF HER SEASON?