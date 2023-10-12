Emma Slater Discusses Working Relationship With Ex Sasha Farber on DWTS

Dancing with the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are both competing on Season 32. Sasha is paired with actress Alyson Hannigan, while Emma is partnered with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky.

Emma said “I Do” to Sasha in 2018. But in August 2022, they separated. Emma filed for divorce in February 2023. While that would usually destroy any semblance of friendship or working relationship, Emma denied that is the case. E! News has the scoop.

Emma said she and Sasha support each other

“We support each other so much that I want the very best for Sasha. I love him and Alyson [Hannigan] together on the show,” Emma said. “We support each other, very, very truly.” She added that working with her ex is “not a nightmare at all.”

“I’ll help him with his dance and he’ll help me with my dance,” she said. “We do that, all us pros together. I don’t feel that competition at all with him.”

In August 2023, Emma revealed the reason for the couple’s split. “We’re still like family, so it isn’t really like the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all. We’re just at potentially two different places,” Emma explained. “But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go [away].”

She continued, “It’s really the kid thing. It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that.” Emma added, “I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids.”

Emma’s feelings about being ready for children changed shortly before their split. “So, that’s been the real friction and the real hard part. It had nothing to do with him. He’s always been very much himself,” Emma commented. “It’s me that’s found it difficult to understand why I’m feeling different.”

That is sad. So many love stories have come out of DWTS. I expected Emma and Sasha to go the distance. Better to find out now about their lifestyle differences than later on.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

