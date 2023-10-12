Garcelle Beauvais Promises Denise Richards ‘Brings It’ in RHOBH Season 13 

Denise Richards is making her triumphant return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and most of the diamond holders should be shaking in their designer boots. We’re descending on another season of RHOBH that’s sure to be centered around Kyle Richards and her messy marriage dynamics. However, the return of the Raggamuffin is truly one of the most-anticipated aspects of them all, at least in my book.

Denise is set to return to RHOBH with an OnlyFans check, a backbone, and a mission. Erika Jayne better watch out. It’s clear that Denise Richards’ return as a friend will ruffle a few feathers on the cast and I can’t wait. Other diamonds, such as Garcelle Beauvais, are just as excited about the Raggamuffin return as I am.

Denise Richards is back and better than ever

(Photo by Arnold Jerocki/WireImage)

Garcelle spoke to BET about what RHOBH fans can expect from the upcoming season. When it comes to Denise, she seems to confirm that her cameo is worth the hype. It made it easier for Denise to seamlessly blend into the group because of her history, both good and bad, with the ladies. “She understands the dynamics and has some crosses to bear,” Garcelle teased.

While other RHOBH stars might not deliver (*cough cough* Sheree Zampino) what they’re teasing with the overhyped trailer, the Denise of it all is on par, Garcelle noted.

“Denise brings it, and it’s really fun so you’ll enjoy it,” Garcelle added. Thank you to the Steakhouse/Strip Club Gods that it’s all it’s cracked up to be. It’s making it a lot easier to be excited by the return of RHOBH.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 8/7c on Bravo.

