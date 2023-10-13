Tamra Judge Slammed For Attacking Andy Cohen at RHOC Reunion

Did you see Real Housewives of Orange County star (for now) Tamra Judge not properly watch her mouth around Big Daddy Andy Cohen? Yes, Tamra might have screwed the pooch and herself with that one. Season 17 was a doozy, but the reunion might have switched things up.

It’s no secret Tammy Sue considers herself a big deal. This is fine because big deals make great Real Housewives until they take it too far (ahem, NeNe Leakes). Now Tamra might have taken it too far and then some. Her ego got ahead of her during the season and her mouth got ahead of her during the reunion.

Don’t tell The Boss to “be quiet” EVER

Tammy Sue must think she’s made out of Teflon because it’s one thing to treat your co-stars like trash, but it’s a completely different thing to treat Andy like he’s disposable.

Her usual method of operation is to target someone, be mean to them for virtually no reason, and then snivel a little bit at a reunion. Once her lip quivers, you know all is forgiven, but that’s a whole different lesson on enabling bad behavior; see also, Ramona Singer.

During the Season 17 reunion, Tamra was taking some heat and was rallying balls with Heather Dubrow. Heather, who remained unbothered throughout both episodes basically just sat there looking editorial and thinking about her big fat bank account. That said, during their “discussion,” Andy piped up and stirred the pot.

Andy enters the chat

Tammy Sue didn’t appreciate Andy reminding people that TamRAH “had said terrible things about everyone that was still on the show when [she wasn’t] on the show.”

Tamra turned to Andy and said, “We’re not talking about that, so f–k off!” Thankfully the viewing audience was treated to a barrage of facial expressions from the ladies that managed to defy their latest Botox treatments.

In that moment, Andy smelled blood in the water and continued. “But, I mean, it’s a double standard,” he replied. Then Tammy Sue’s mask completely fell off because she glitched and said, “Why are you trying to throw a wrench in it?”

“Well, because, I’m just pointing out that you were calling them losers,” Andy, responded. Tamra is now using her high voice because she’s clearly uncomfortable. “And because she [Heather] said it, it’s okay,” she asked. Daddy Shark said, “No” and Tamra proceeded to advise him to “be quiet.”

Then Andy got “the look,” and IYKYK. On Instagram, fan account The Bravo Chicks wondered if Tammy Sue went too far. One person wrote in the comments, “I think Tamra is classless and ignorant. And she should be grateful to be back.” Another follower added, “She treated Andy the way she treats everyone else. … I’m surprised he didn’t come back at her. Will she be back after that is the question.”

So what do we think, is Andy going to swipe Tamra’s orange? Will Shannon Beador once again be the Only Amiga?

TELL US – SHOULD ANDY FIRE TAMRA? DO YOU WANT TAMRA BACK FOR SEASON 18?