Captain Sandy Says Captain Lee Has Never Been Supportive

It’s time for another round of captain flexing. Below Deck fans will know that Captain Lee Rosbach often comments on the goings-on onboard Captain Sandy Yawn’s vessel during charter season. It never helped that Captain Sandy stepped in for Lee while he was on medical leave in Below Deck Season 10.

In fact, rather than help their professional relationship, Sandy’s firing of a crew member without informing Lee got her in hot water with the Stud of the Sea. He called her out, unnecessarily, on social media. And the rest is history.

But the events of the latest season of Below Deck Mediterranean had Lee commenting again about Sandy’s management style.

Sandy thinks Lee “is a man in a man’s world”

The incident in question was the poor vetting of Bosun Ruan Irving’s certifications. Whether management was at fault for not double-checking his documents before he started on the show is a polarizing topic among viewers, Captain Lee suggests Sandy was at fault. Heavy. covered the feud in a recent article.

“As I’ve said in the past, the only person who’s responsible for everything that happens on that vessel is the captain,” he said during an episode of his Salty with Captain Lee podcast. “Good, bad, right, wrong, it doesn’t make any goddamn difference. The captain is responsible.”

“Captain Lee from day one has never supported me,” Captain Sandy told TV Insider when asked to respond. “I think he is a man in a man’s world who doesn’t like a woman being a captain, to be honest.”

So perhaps this is a captain-splaining issue. And certainly, Captain Lee wasn’t specific on what Sandy should have done regarding Ruan. They are on a reality TV show. Part of the deal is having production do the hiring, and Lee did say that they “dropped the ball.”

Regardless, Sandy is confident in her abilities. Further, she questioned that Lee thinks he’s the end-all when it comes to yachting.

“In my industry, I feel proud of what I do,” she commented. “I work very hard to get to the helm. If he doesn’t support me and always critiques me because he is the captain of all captains, which isn’t the case, then what can I do? I wish him well. Good luck in your life. Have a great life. He doesn’t weigh in on my captaining. He is not the captain of all captains. The United States Coast Guard is the captain of all captains.”

Moreover, Captain Sandy pointed out that Lee hasn’t worked in the Med for decades.

She added, “I have great relationships with people of the Mediterranean. I work very hard as a captain. He knows I don’t hire the crew, so I’m not sure why he is commenting.”

Perhaps Lee is just suffering from FOMO. He has retired from Below Deck after all, while Sandy is still ticking away on the show.

Catch Below Deck Mediterranean Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

