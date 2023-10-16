Lala Kent Says She ‘Wouldn’t Be Here’ Without Her Sobriety

Sobriety is not an easy thing to achieve. As such, it’s something that should be celebrated. Even for a man like Tom Sandoval. Despite all the wrongs he’s committed, it’s genuinely great that he was able to overcome alcoholism. And he’s not the only Vanderpump Rules star to do so.

Lala Kent has recently opened up more about her experience with sobriety. Lala has been sober for nearly five years now. She’s been open about hitting her rock bottom when her dad passed away in 2018. The devastation pushed her further toward alcohol.

But now, she’s as clean as ever, and she’s celebrating the fact once again. Lala recently spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about what her sobriety means for her life and motherhood.

Lala says her sobriety is “worth everything”

The Pump Rules star credited sobriety with bringing her where she is now. “I believe that my obsession with my sobriety is what keeps me steadfast in this mindset. I revisit my rock bottom moment, recollecting why I chose to get sober, and then I look at my life and realize that I owe my sobriety for being here. That alone is sufficient to keep me sober.”

In explaining why she chooses sobriety, Lala said, “I remain sober for myself, first and foremost, because failure to do so could likely result in a relapse. But also, when I look at my child, I think to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, I had a few years of sobriety under my belt before I became a mother.’ Knowing that she will never witness her mommy losing control due to her innate nature.”

She continued, “[Ocean] will never see me in an altered state because of substances. And, to me, that’s worth everything. So, I’ll fight for my sobriety for the rest of my life.” Lala revealed that drinking sparkling water as a substitute had been helpful for her in overcoming her addiction.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo in early 2024.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LALA’S EXPERIENCE WITH SOBRIETY? DO YOU THINK BEING SOBER HAS CHANGED LALA’S ATTITUDE?