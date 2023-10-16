Love Is Blind Season 5 Reunion Recap

The Love Is Blind reunion is here! We were down to two couples, Izzy and Stacy, and Milton and Lydia. Nick and Vanessa Lachey wondered which couple would say I do to the person they fell in love with site unseen. It was Milton and Lydia! I’m sure no one would have predicted that they would have been the only couple to get married. But the math wasn’t mathing for anyone else.

Stacy couldn’t get over that Izzy wasn’t in her desired salary bracket, that he loved Chipotle, and he only used paper plates. She said no at the alter but seemed to want to continue the relationship. Izzy wanted someone to love him the way he loved her and decided to walk away. So, did the two remain broken up? Are Milton and Lydia still going strong? Let’s grab the popcorn and find out! Here’s everything that went down at the Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion.

Izzy & Stacy

Photo Credit: Greg Gayne/Netflix

At first, Izzy and Stacy looked pretty cozy on the couch together. However, the two admitted soon after they were no longer together and were just best bros. Stacy said after the wedding they didn’t talk for a week. Then they went on a date and she wasn’t feeling it. Izzy was shocked. Dude, she said no to you at the alter! So, he walked out on her again.

Cut to a year later and five credit score points higher. Stacy and Izzy ran into each other at a bar in Houston. They kissed but still didn’t get back together. Izzy cursed his bad credit over a Tito’s and soda. They also randomly ran into each other with their dates at a cooking class, and then were all paired up to make paella. If that’s not a scene in a rom com then I don’t know what is. Stacy was mum on her relationship status, but Izzy does have a girlfriend who he was going to take on vacation. But would he fly her first class?

Milton & Lydia

Photo Credit: Greg Gayne/Netflix

Lydia and Milton practically sat on top of each other, so instantly we knew the two were still happily married. Milton had now put his wife first, and no longer worked late nights. He was home by 5:30 on the dot. Good man! He also promised to wash the dishes, and pick up his clothes up off the floor every other solar eclipse. Lydia shared she was besties with Milton’s mom, and she and Milton couldn’t be happier.

Milton did spill the tea about Uche and how he didn’t pass the sniff test. All that drama Uche caused at the party did not change his opinion on Lydia whatsoever. Milton didn’t appreciate Uche pressing him for information about Lydia in the pods, or continually texting him after the show. He believed his wife to be a stand up person with no dirty hands in the matter. However, Aaliyah felt otherwise.

Uche & Aaliyah

Photo Credit: Greg Gayne/Netflix

Aaliyah showed up and looked stunning. She got right to it, and told Lydia she didn’t get to have the Love Is Blind experience because Lydia didn’t respect her boundaries. Did she plan to be there with Uche? Lydia claimed she only mentioned seeing an ad for casting to Uche. She and Uche were told by producers not to talk about their past relationship, but when it came out it was a relief for her. Lydia admitted she didn’t read the room correctly and she only had the best intentions. I’d say half that statement was true.

Uche was invited to the reunion but declined. And no one was sad to not have him there. Aaliyah said she did date Uche afterwards, but he was not the man that she talked to in the pods. He was more like the Uche that was at the party who talked down to everyone. To me, pods Uche was no better as he judged Aaliyah incredibly harshly for cheating on her boyfriend. The good news was Aaliyah dodged that bullet, and was now with a man that treated her like a queen.

JP & Taylor

Photo Credit: Greg Gayne/Netflix

Jared “JP” aka Captain America, explained his awkward behavior was due to having all the cameras around. But that might not have been the case because he later admitted he was put off by Taylor from the start when he saw her in all that makeup. He must carry an EpiPen for every time he walked by a Sephora. It would have been amazing if Taylor had come out in full glam just to get a reaction out of him, but alas she did not.

Taylor felt that JP had no valid excuse for his behavior as he still didn’t talk when the cameras weren’t there and she had no makeup on. She relentlessly tried to get him to open up, and he interjected that was the problem. Taylor noted he needed to communicate to her to tell her to stop. She also didn’t appreciate felling belittled. JP gave a genuine apology and Taylor accepted. She was now seeing someone, and JP had a girlfriend. Let’s just hope she never has a zit and has to use concealer to cover it up. The horror!

Chris & Johnie

Photo Credit: Netflix

In unsurprising news, Johnie and Chris weren’t together anymore. Being someone’s second choice doesn’t make for a good foundation in a relationship. What was surprising however, was Chris going MIA on Johnie, and getting another girlfriend without ever telling her. Chris just evaporated his wholesome image in a millisecond. After the party, Chris went to a wedding and Johnie never heard from him again. One of her friends found out he was dating someone else when she saw them together at a bar. Cold!

Chris admitted one of his faults was avoiding conflict. At least send her a text! Shortly after their break up, Johnie and Izzy had tried to make a go of it as well. But after a kiss the two decided they were better off as friends. Izzy did apologize to Johnie for his behavior at the party, and to Chris for kissing Johnie. But all’s well that ends well, and Johnie has a new boyfriend, with Chris in a relationship, too.

At the very end, Nick and Vanessa had everyone write down who they would hit on if they saw them at a bar. Most of the group picked Chris. Then they asked what did Miriam do for work? The group knew she had a skincare line, and I hope it gets boosted from the show because she was hilarious. And with that we wrapped another season! Congrats to Milton and Lydia, and we’ll see next time if anymore couples prove that love is truly blind.

Love Is Blind streams on Netflix.

