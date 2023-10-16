Teresa Giudice ‘Refuses’ To Confront Melissa Gorga On-Camera for RHONJ Season 14

Real Housewives of New Jersey has a couple of issues. Their names are Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The executives in charge of casting had a decision to make after the Season 13 reunion. After years of repeated and exhaustive fighting, which one do they let go?

They ultimately decided to keep both parties, much to the chagrin of most fans. Viewers also tire of RHONJ Groundhog Day where every episode involves some Gorga/Giudice conflict. Tre and Melissa decided to cut each other off and they’ve stuck to their guns. They’re filming but the camps are separate and according to Tre, it’s going to stay that way.

The Sounds of Silence

Despite physical fights and face-smashing (allegedly), rumors are swirling that RHONJ has lost its luster. Mainly because it looks like the show definitely relies on both Teresa and Melissa carrying it with their mutual disdain. That said, the ladies aren’t speaking and they’re both going to die on the hill.

According to The U.S. Sun, Teresa outright refuses to confront Mel on camera. A source close to production said, “Teresa doesn’t want to have a fight with Melissa on camera. She’d rather avoid another screaming match.”

“She feels like she said what she had to say at the reunion and that was that. She has no interest in making mends at this point in time,” they added. For that matter, neither does Melissa. And you know what, that’s fine. Let these women live without each other for once – but should they live without each other off television?

While Mel and Tre have attended the same events, they are on opposite sides of the room. “As we’ve all seen in the past, emotions can get the best of Teresa, and if Melissa were to make a comment or confront her, she can go from zero to 100 real quick,” the insider continued. To be fair, Teresa has also had her fair share of “comments” so the sentiment probably goes both ways.

The Berzerkshires

Season 14 filming is scheduled to conclude at the end of October – but first, a cast trip. It sounds like the Berkshires are about to get a taste of Jersey. “Everyone is supposed to go on the trip, including Teresa and Melissa,” the source shared.

Allegedly producers “aren’t forcing a confrontation” and are “letting things happen naturally” but you just know they’re trying to get Melissa and Teresa to interact.

In conclusion, “Teresa and Melissa both have an ‘it is what it is’ mindset and are just letting it be. They are not working on repairing anything now.” Okay, we get it. They aren’t speaking and it’s a giant red flag for the next season.

Stay tuned and let’s send all of our thoughts and prayers to the great state of Massachusetts. Perhaps the cast will run into a familiar face while visiting the Berkshires.

