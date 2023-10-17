Captain Sandy Yawn Gets ‘Super Upset’ at a Guest This Season of Below Deck Med

For years, Captain Sandy Yawn has faced a lot of criticism from fans of the Below Deck franchises. With the catalog of captains across the franchises, it was easy to draw comparisons, and Captain Sandy’s time on Below Deck Mediterranean so far has left some fans annoyed.

One of the things that rubbed fans the wrong way was Captain Sandy’s overtly hands-on nature with charter guests. Where most captains had a very hands-off approach, Sandy seemed abrasive in comparison. Add to that a sometimes mean demeanor and it wasn’t a good look.

Recently, Kyle Viljoen and Jessika Asai appeared on Watch What Happens Live to discuss all things Below Deck Med. Amid their discussion, Kyle revealed that Sandy was unlike any captain he ever had, especially in one particular instance.

Why did Captain Sandy lose it at a guest?

Andy Cohen asked, “What’s the angriest you’ve ever seen a captain get at a charter guest?” The two both had to think about it for a moment. Eventually, Kyle jumped in and said, “Not giving too much away, but this is the first time I’ve ever seen a captain in my career get very upset.” Andy, with some incredulity, asked, “Really? Sandy gets super upset?”

Kyle continued, “Very upset. At a guest.” The audience let out an “Ooh.” Jessika nodded briefly but didn’t add anything. There was nothing further reported on the subject, leaving everyone to simply wonder what might’ve made Sandy so upset. In the past, guests have been chewed out for inappropriate conduct with the crew, heavy drinking, ignoring safety, or even potentially illegal substances.

Jessika and Kyle also commented on some undesirable experiences with guests. Jessika revealed that among the strangest things she found while unpacking a guest suitcase was a blow-up doll. Kyle admitted to unpacking a dual-use dildo. As for the nastiest thing ever found in a guest bathroom, Jessika reported finding used condoms. Yuck!

Below Deck Med continues Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

