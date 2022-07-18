Sonja Morgan And Luann de Lesseps Begin Filming New Spinoff Show In Illinois

Bravo and Peacock have been giving us plenty of new episodes of our favorite shows, both old and new, but I’m really starting to miss Real Housewives of New York. Don’t get me wrong — the most recent season was a bust. The producers knew it and took a necessary hiatus to figure it out. Supposedly, the show will be split in two featuring one series of RHONY alumni and another with newbies. The network is taking its good old time to give it to us, though, and it’s a bummer to wait.

Mainly, I’m missing the signature chaos only RHONY can deliver, as well as Sonja Morgan in general. She’s the straw that stirs the drink. Lady Morgan with the townhouse. She’s a legend and one of the brightest stars of Bravo. Not only is she hilariously iconic, but Sonjarita seems like one of those people who genuinely doesn’t have a mean bone in their body.

Bravo is working on bringing RHONY back as well as expanding the universe. Page Six reports that Sonjarita and Luann de Lesseps have landed in Southern Illinois to film their upcoming spinoff. They were given the red carpet treatment — literally. They deboarded a private plane onto a red carpet where a crowd and cameras were waiting for them. Two Real Housewives queens getting the respect they deserve — we love to see it.

In case you forgot, either Bravo or (more likely) Peacock will be giving these two their own show. With Peacock, all spinoffs are seemingly possible these days, but I’m not complaining. The premise will be similar to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s pioneering reality show The Simple Life, where the two lived in rural areas and had to work odd jobs. Yes, there is literally no better duo than Sonja and the Countess to revamp the 2000s pop culture staple. These two are living on their own planet in the best way possible, and it deserves to be filmed without Ramona Singer doing the most to steal the spotlight. Sonja is a treasure and Lu is always trying her best to succeed, so what could go wrong?

Sonja and Lu landed in Benton, Illinois, a small town of about 7,000 people. The two will film for several weeks the 10-episode spin-off that centers around them socializing with locals and being their chaotic selves. There will also allegedly be a few surprise guests on the series, so we’ll have to wait and see.

TELL US- ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO WATCHING?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]