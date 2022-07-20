Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s Belly Button Removed Without Her Consent

Larissa Dos Santos Lima made her mark in 90 Day Fiance alum history. The Brazil native appeared on Season 6 of the hit TV show with ex-husband Colt Johnson and engaged in the strange dynamic between Colt and his mother Debbie Johnson. The couple were married from June 2018 to April 2019, before Larissa debuted a new man during the season reunion.

Larissa and Eric Nichols starred on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5. The brunette beauty was then fired after charging for appearances on CamSoda, a live-streaming platform for adult content.

During, and since her time on reality TV, Larissa has invested time, money, and energy into changing her appearance. She’s been a plastic surgery enthusiast since 90 Day Fiance fans have known her, and has created a distinct look that earned her a revenue stream off sites like Only Fans.

Going under the knife was not without risks, and Larissa is now speaking out about recovering from a “botched” procedure that left her uncomfortable and ashamed of her appearance. The reality star recently shared a photo of herself in hospital and hooked up to an IV. According to an article from Page Six, she captioned the Instagram photo with a dire message, “Today, I would like to take the first step in slowly opening up about a plastic surgery procedure I received that is botched.”

“Like so many other people in this situation, I’ve been scared and embarrassed to speak out. It’s been over a year now since I’ve been botched. I did not want to speak of this before, but I’m tired of being silent in my sadness with no where to go to fix the problem,” Larissa continued.

The feedback was overwhelmingly supportive of Larissa, and that seemed to give her the courage to post an image of the botched abdominoplasty, commonly known as a tummy tuck.

Larissa revealed in the caption, “First botched procedure: My belly button. When I got abdominoplasty, My belly button was removed and disposed without my consent. I did 3 very painful revisions to create a belly button. Unfortunately, it was never fixed.”

Larissa also sought help from a friend to reverse the damage done to her navel. “My friend @nmbrowsandlashes tried many times improve the apparence through treatments, like fibroblast, it worked my a belly button isn’t possible to be made,” she wrote.

[Photo Credit: TLC]