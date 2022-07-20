Vicki Gunvalson Confirms That She Met Her New Boyfriend Through Kelly Dodd

When it comes to friends, romantic partners, and matchmakers, Vicki Gunvalson sure knows how to pick them! She recently revealed to Page Six that she and her latest boyfriend, Michael met through one of her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars. None other than Kelly Dodd!

Vicki called her introduction to Michael “a blessing” adding that “Kelly Dodd introduced us.”

It was four months after Vicki’s split from Steve Lodge that Kelly asked her to join in on a dinner with Michael and Rick Leventhal. “Kelly asked me what I was doing for dinner, [and if I would] meet her and Rick in Newport, and I did.”

“This incredible man was sitting next to me, and he’s like, ‘You never called me back seven years ago.’ I gave him my number, and I’m like, ‘I don’t remember you,’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, we talked, and we went to Fleming’s,” Vicki explained. Michael forgave her for the snubbing, though. The two have been “inseparable” ever since their Newport dinner.

“He’s, like, my man, so with every bad thing that happens out there … there’s always something that will follow. I really believe that I manifested him,” Vicki added. She shared that Michael checks 17 of the 18 boxes on her love-tank must-have list. The only thing he doesn’t possess? A boat.

These two went Instagram official in March. It might be a bit too soon to plan a wedding, but when she was asked about a future with Michael, Vick remained optimistic, claiming she is “not a dater.” This we know.

Vicki has been discussing the prospect of marriage with Michael for some time now. In June she declared “I absolutely want to be married again. And I told him that, right out of the gate. I said, ‘You want to be married? You want to be committed?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be married again.’” Oof. That had to hurt.

To Vicki, marriage is a “big thing.” She expressed, “You can’t just decide to get married after three or four months. So, I am at the belief that it takes anywhere from a year to a year and a half just to even know the person. So, we’re taking it slow. There is no rush. We enjoy each other.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]