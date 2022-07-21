Tamra Judge Was “Shocked” Dorinda Medley Got Mad About Eating In The Rooms

Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is my guilty pleasure. I always loved when Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley hosted her co-stars at her home in the Berkshires, Blue Stone Manor.

Dorinda tried to “make it nice” for all eight of her guests, and she admitted that she sometimes didn’t hit the mark. One guest in particular, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, wasn’t a fan of Dorinda’s home, or of Dorinda.

Vicki called Blue Stone Manor “old,” which unleashed Dorinda’s wrath. Then Vicki slammed Dorinda’s hosting abilities. “She was horrible to most people who stayed there,” Vicki stated. “It was miserable.”

Dorinda claimed that Vicki simply didn’t want to participate. “There wasn’t a lot of enthusiasm to even do stuff or be part of the group,” Dorinda remarked.

Vicki’s roomie was RHOC alum Tamra Judge. In fact, Tamra saved Vicki’s life when she choked in their room.

Dorinda has rules at Blue Stone Manor. Her guests aren’t allowed to wear their shoes upstairs, and they cannot have food in the bedrooms. To make life simple, Dorinda placed a copy of the rules in each guest room. Easy, right? Not so fast! These ladies were born to break the rules!

When Dorinda discovered that Tamra and Vicki had been eating in their room, she went ballistic. Tamra insisted that she never saw the rules. Dorinda read Tamra up and down, and uninvited the duo from participating in 80’s “Daerobics.”

Tamra was originally afraid to sign on to RHUGT because she was worried about filming with Brandi Glanville. I guess Tamra should have been concerned about Dorinda and Dorinda’s fear of mice invading the manor.

Tamra recently discussed her blow-up with Dorinda on the Mention It All podcast. “I was so shocked because so many people were eating in their room. I never saw that sign in my room,” Tamra explained. “There was so much all over the place and just crap everywhere. I didn’t even pay attention to it.”

She stated, “Dorinda put cupcakes in our room. So, I didn’t think it was a big deal.” Tamra continued, “Marco the Butler was coming to our room every morning saying, ‘Can I get you anything?’ And we’re like, yeah, yogurt and coffee. And he would bring it to our room,” Tamra stated. “I thought he would have followed the rules if anybody would have.”

Tamra was pumped about the notion of filming with her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club co-stars again. Tamra hopped on Twitter to share her thoughts. Christian Grey Snow on Instagram shared the screenshot. “I think @peacockTV should bring us together once a year and take us on a different vacation,” she wrote.

Well, that was before RHONY alum Jill Zarin broke the news that Tamra was returning to RHOC. Jill posted a video to her Instagram Story. “And Tamra’s coming back and my friend Vicki [Gunvalson]’s not happy,” Jill said.

Tamra was furious and posted a video of her own on Twitter and Instagram. “Hey guys, I have a big announcement: Jill is the thirstiest bitch I have ever met,” Tamra remarked.

Let’s sign up this cast for another trip-ASAP!

TELL US- ARE YOU TEAM DORINDA MEDLEY OR TEAM TAMRA JUDGE ABOUT THE FOOD IN THE BEDROOMS? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THIS CAST AGAIN IN SOME SORT OF SERIES?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]