Lala Kent Gushes About Plastic Surgery On Her Ear And Boobs

Nothing like a little tune-up before filming a new season of reality TV! Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is coming in hot, and it sounds like Lala Kent is too.

“Oh, my gosh. I love my new boobs. I love my new boobs and I love my new ear. I’m feeling it’s gonna be hot girl summer,” Lala gushed to Us Weekly earlier this month. She noted that she has been wanting to get her ear done for a while.

“I got my left ear pinned back. Find a throwback picture of me with my hair back. I’m telling you this ear is snatched. Now look at her. She’s so cute.” Get after the ponytail life she must.

“Since I was a little kid [I wanted to fix my left ear]. There were so many insecurities that I’ve had throughout my lifetime that I’ve gotten over and [I] just accepted the ear was not one of them,” Lala shared. “And I was like, ‘If I can fix it, I’m going to.’ Now I never wear my hair down.”

Lala also received breast implants earlier this year. Now she’s considering one of the most dramatic and unpredictable commitments a woman can make. Bangs.

“I’m still wondering if I have bangs or not. Literally, everyone told me, ‘Do not cut [your] bangs. You’re going to regret it,’” she said about the idea. “So, I literally just turned my broken hairs into bangs, just to dip the toe in the pond. I actually really liked them. I felt very vulnerable with my bangs.”

Laler further admitted she was embarrassed about her hair choices previously. “I was mortified with how huge my roots were [before]. When you are blonde, you try to not bleach it a ton,” she explained. “But then you get into this stage of like, ‘Oh gosh, this woman needs to get her hair done.’ I was trying to get it healthy again.”

Lala added, “When I’m super blonde, I am Lala. When I am not putting on glam or my roots are down to my ankles, I am like, ‘Oh, we are Lauren from Utah today.’”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]