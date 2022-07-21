Tom Schwartz Teases Getting His “Heart Stomped On” In Season 10 Of Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is on the horizon and I have a feeling it could be our final farewell. What used to be a cringe-worthy yet hilarious look into the lives of youthful (and not so youthful) aspiring musicians, actors, and models has since turned into watching glorified wait staff circle the drain of reality TV stardom. It was good while it lasted, though.

Katie Maloney’s hairstyle has evolved well beyond Tom Schwartz’s entire personality at this point. These two started dating before Season 1 aired in 2013. Since then it’s been non-stop bickering through an engagement, a marriage, and a blossoming business or two. Against all odds, Tom and Katie seem to be having a very unremarkable divorce. Nary an argument or accusation has been seen on social media. Season 10 better give us something, though!

In an interview reported by Entertianment Tonight, Schwartz did reveal what fans could expect from his relationship with Katie in the coming episodes. “You see this?” he asked, gesturing toward his heart. “You’ll see this get torn out, thrown on the floor and stomped on.”

“Just kidding!” he quickly added. “I love you, Katie. I’m just joking.” Oh Tom, you rascal, you!

Tom Sandoval shared that viewers will “get to see [castmembers] go through these times and changes in life.” Though he didn’t name names. He added, “You’ll always see us being honest and transparent and open.”

Lisa Vanderpump added, “Before they used to argue over ridiculous things [like] who’s flirting with who. But now it’s much more serious issues, even though they still have a lot of fun. They’re opening businesses, there’s been divorce, there’s been some hard breakups to watch. It’s definitely changed.”

Tom and Katie aren’t the only characters we expect to see rebound in Season 10 of VPR. James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have also gone their separate ways, shocking everyone at the Season 9 reunion filming. Then there is Lala Kent and Randall Emmett who ended their engagement after Rand was caught cheating in Nashville as Season 9 was airing.

Lala has not been quiet about her split from Rand over the last several months. She’s attacked his parenting, finances, and his career as a producer. She also cut Tom Schwartz out after he was seen palling around with her discards. Can’t wait to see how this turns out.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]