Gizelle Bryant Says That Karen Huger Brings It With Her Opinions Instead Of Playing It Safe On The Upcoming Season Of Real Housewives Of Potomac

There are few Housewives relationships that I enjoy more than the one between Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger. The Real Housewives of Potomac stars go way back, long before they joined the franchise. But joining Housewives has its pitfalls when it comes to friendships and that has played out masterfully between them on the show.

But the reason I really love their relationship is because they understand the assignment. The two give the show the drama it needs, but continue to hold respect for each other. And I think they have genuine affection for each other too. It would be hard to picture the franchise with one and not the other. While Robyn Dixon is Gizelle’s ride or die, Karen is often Gizelle’s storyline. Notice that her many seasons on the show rarely revolve around anything more interesting than her fighting with the Grande Dame? And that goes for Karen too. I love her, but let’s not pretend that going back to Surry County to ride on the back of a convertible is must-see reality tv.

Now that season 7 of RHOP is upon us, Gizelle is opening up about her longtime frenemy’s vibe this year. As reported by E! News, Gizelle and Robyn talked about it on an episode of their Reasonably Shady podcast. Guest Carlos King, former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer and “King of Reality TV” asked Gizelle who “always brings it.” Gizelle responded, “It changes year after year.” She added, “I can say this—this is a little bit of a spoiler alert for season seven; Andy [Cohen] don’t fire me—Karen brings it this season. Yes, she does.”

Gizelle explained that Karen normally likes to “straddle the fence, not give her opinion [and] kind of play it safe.” But this season? “The Grand Dame does not do that,” said Gizelle. She continued, “She was spilling the tea this season. When does she ever spill tea? She hasn’t spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it’s a different side to her.”

Regardless of the tea she spills, Karen will always be The Grand Dame. And that means she will remain shady until the end. She said last year of her RHOP castmates, “I’m so proud of each and every one of my friends on this show and it also takes the drama from people like Gizz to do what she does without any conscience.” She added, “Well, I hope for Gizz. We gotta hope.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]