Madison LeCroy Says She Dodged A Bullet By Moving On From Austen Kroll; Madison Slams Austen As “Not A One-Woman Kind Of Man”

Madison LeCroy is actually a joy to watch on this season of Southern Charm now that she’s FINALLY moved on from Austen Kroll. The fights they had as a couple reached record levels of toxic, and the relationship should’ve ended a long time ago. It seems like Austen will forever see Madison as the one who got away, even though she’s onto living her best life and he’s still up to his immature ways.

Madison is engaged to Brett Randle and doing the life thing with him off-camera. She’s still on Southern Charm to be a shade-throwing assassin. She’s still the same girl, though, so she can’t resist throwing just a few digs Austen’s way. She’s even made up with her sworn enemy Craig Conover, so it seems like everyone is growing except Austen. Well, and Shep Rose, of course.

When Madison announced her engagement, Shep tried to hype up his friend by saying that he dodged “a bullet, maybe a cannonball” by moving on from Madison. Mrs. Budweiser wasn’t taking so kindly to those comments and expressed her feelings to Entertainment Tonight Online. “I think we know that I’m the one that dodged the bullet or cannon,” she clapped back. Yes, Madison, we’re all seeing what you’re seeing here. I would have bet money that if Madison went into the current season single, Austen would have tried yet again to get her back. But hey, whatever lies he needs to tell himself are none of my business.

Austen’s atrocious behavior toward Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller on Summer House was pretty validating for Madison. “I am just happy that everyone was able to see how he really is and what he, I don’t know… I don’t want to cuss on here, but F-boy ways,” she said. “He’s not a one-woman kind of man.” You can say that again, girl. What do all of these women even see in Austen anyway? He is nothing but a tall Shep Rose Jr. In fact, Austen and Shep should just be life partners because a romantic and monogamous relationship just doesn’t seem in their cards.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]