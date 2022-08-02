Below Deck Alum Rachel Hargrove Slams Austen Kroll As A Narcissist

The word narcissist gets thrown around a lot these days. It’s used often enough when an ex talks about a former partner. Or when describing someone we are in conflict with. But true narcissism is something really complex to diagnose. We’re not capable here at Reality Tea to make that call, but we can certainly inform you when someone’s been labeled a narcissist by an adversary.

The latest occurance happened between Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove and Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. Page Six reported that the Season 9 chef recently tweeted her unfiltered opinion about the Trop Hop Beers founder, and Below Deck fans know how raw Rachel’s words can be.

“Cheers to the most narsasitic [sic] t–t on @BravoTV,” Rachel tweeted to caption an article about Austen. To supplement her rant, Rachel shared text conversations she had with a representative of Bravo’s public relations team. These messages were quickly deleted, however she made her feelings very clear.

“I don’t sit down, I stand up… I’m tired of the BS… I refuse to participate in @BravoCon2022,” Rachel wrote. “Done with bullies on tv.”

This drama with Bravo comes on the heels of complaints about pay from several Below Deck cast members, including Rachel and Eddie Lucas. It seems her issues are not only with Austen, but with the network as well.

As for her grievances with Austen, Rachel points to a lack of civility on not one, but two occasions. “He was in Tampa and fort lauderdale where I live… we met up… but what was actually good was I met his brewing team,” the chef revealed to Bravo’s PR team.

“We were all haning [hanging] out. He didn’t like the fact that I don’t party and wasn’t doing his whole thing… being an idiot,” Rachel continued.

On another occasion, Austen’s co-star Shep Rose was allegedly involved. Rachel continued, “The guys [guy’s] an idiot… even when him and chep [“Southern Charm” star Shep Rose] through [sic] my bag on the floor at up fronts while waiting to go do dress rehearsal.”

Finally, a very Rachel statement in which she called Austen a “drunk cokehead.”

The response from fans was mixed. Some called Rachel out for the extreme statements that seemingly came from nowhere and pointed out some parallels between Rachel’s reaction to Austen and that of his ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy.

“Girl… I think Madison is in that same category,” one follower commented.

“I’ve never met her,” Rachel wrote in response. “But I did have the unfortunate experience of being around him.”

Neither Rachel nor Austen has responded to Page Six’s request for further comment. It’s a waiting game to see if this feud continues.

