Sheree Zampino Thinks Kyle Richards Needs To Sit Down And Stop Acting Like A Moderator

It’s been on for twelve seasons, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a reigning original cast member. After the departure of Lisa Vanderpump, the true queen of the series, Kyle Richards is the last one standing.

Season 12 is well under way, and the mother of four seems determined to take on a mentorship role. Meaning Kyle is getting more involved in others’ drama than usual. And she’s policing any criticism of Erika Jayne, for some inexplicable reason.

And wow, is Garcelle Beauvais calling her out on it. Despite Kyle having no response or feeling that she should take a step back, it’s delightful to watch. Kyle has little self-awareness. Us hardened RHOBH viewers expect this from Kyle, but newbie Sheree Zampino has some questions.

The RHOBH cast member shared her opinions on Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef during the August 1st episode. Entertainment Tonight reported that Sheree saw Kyle as interfering in Garcelle’s conflict with Erika. Especially when it came to Erika’s drunken tirade against Garcelle’s 14-year-old son Jax, an incident Sheree called, “completely inappropriate.”

“I like Kyle, but sometimes I think Kyle needs to sit down somewhere,” Sheree said. “She’s an OG, she’s been on every season, she’s very connected to the show…but she acts as the moderator.”

Then there was the incident between Diana Jenkins and Sutton Stracke. Kyle came in, mid-conversation, to police what was being said. One can’t take sides without seeing it from the beginning, but Kyle has been throwing Sutton under the bus for awhile now.

Sheree called Kyle out on it. “Why are you even here?” she said. “I didn’t understand. I don’t think they needed that. Sometimes you need somebody to come in and be a moderator—and I mean, she’s got the experience, she’s got the knowledge and the information—but it’s not always necessary. We don’t always need a moderator.”

As for any upcoming RHOBH drama, Sheree managed to side-step one major s–t storm because she was “sleeping soundly” at the time. Could it be the infamous Aspen trip fight that we are anticipating in the latter part of the season?

Sheree didn’t say, but explained, “Garcelle and I had the foresight to take our butts back to the house,” Sheree added. “So I don’t know…I don’t know how that’s gonna play out.”

[Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images]