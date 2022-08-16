Dorit Kemsley Slams Dana Wilkey For Joking About Affair With Dorit And Mauricio Umansky

I will be the first to say that although Dorit Kemsley brings the fashions on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, these past few seasons, that’s about the only thing she’s buzzworthy she’s brought. Well, if you want to talk about last season’s quick spat with Garcelle Beauvais, we haven’t seen Dorit really give us anything iconic since her earlier seasons.

On a recent episode of RHOBH, Mauricio Umanksy and PK Kemlsey stood back a distance to talk amongst themselves about who they thought looked the best out of the group. When PK asked Mo, “who wins?”, Mauricio of course responded with, “my wife.” Typical answer, right? But when PK pushed a little further by asking, “if we had to take the wives out, who wins?”, Mo’s answer was, “your wife.” That response alone set Housewives social media ablaze.

It was a bit odd of a conversation to be had and I think even more odd to air on the show. Of course, Dorit, Kyle Richards, and Mo are all friends. They vacation together, they spend holidays together… a compliment like this coming from one to the other is not out of the ordinary. However, ex RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey took to her Instagram this past week to post a photo alongside An Affair to Remember movie poster and captioned it, “The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?”

Us Magazine shared the fashionista’s response to the one-season friend of the show in which Dorit said, “Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that?”

Yes, Dorit! Finally, give us something to talk about! Dana is pretty thirsty. I thought that ever since she started voicing her opinion and “expertise” in the legal drama surrounding both Erika Jayne and RHOSLC star Jen Shah. Actually, I started thinking that when she wouldn’t stop mentioning her $25,000 sunglasses on season 2. We didn’t care at the time… still don’t care now. Maybe that’s why she was a one-season wonder.

Dorit continues in her response with, “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie?” Fair point, Dorit. However, I will say that there is much worse that takes place on this show and I don’t think an Instagram post will really hold that much weight when the time does come for your children to be on social media themselves. And Dana, please… find something new to talk about. We’re tired.

